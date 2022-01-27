Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,134,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,414 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $226,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $23,113,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

