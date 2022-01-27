Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 134,388 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 134,388 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.22% of Lyft worth $219,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,732 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

