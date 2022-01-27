Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 166,487 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166,487 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $193,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $108.63 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

