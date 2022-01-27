Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,510 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Pacira BioSciences worth $206,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Shares of PCRX opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,140 shares of company stock worth $1,705,201. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

