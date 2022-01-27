MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $22.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.17% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 1.17.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

