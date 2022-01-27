Magnetar Financial LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $2,167,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

SI opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

