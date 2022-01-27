Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $169,000 in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

