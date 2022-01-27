Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,774 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

