Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $127.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

