Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,824,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.13.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.79 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $173.58 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.80.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

