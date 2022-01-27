Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193,192 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for approximately 7.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $97,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.05. 2,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,186. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

