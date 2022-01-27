Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 153 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 1.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 41.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,842,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,994,000 after buying an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.30.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.85. 10,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.33.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

