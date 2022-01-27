Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 19,921 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,921 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 131,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,565,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87. The stock has a market cap of $635.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.