Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,396,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 362,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,625,004. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

