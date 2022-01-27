Majedie Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 47,135 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. UBS Group dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.10. 96,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

