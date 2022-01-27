Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 38,735 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.