Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $87.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.