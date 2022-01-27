MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $164.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.90 million and the lowest is $163.30 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $697.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.65 million to $699.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $782.36 million, with estimates ranging from $767.05 million to $805.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.83.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $332.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $330.55 and a 52 week high of $589.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

