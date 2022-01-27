Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Sells $179,328.60 in Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $179,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $191,949.03.

Shares of NYSE MKFG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 672,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,152. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

