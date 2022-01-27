Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Adam Councell Buys 5,600 Shares

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Adam Councell bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 886 ($11.95) on Thursday. Marlowe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 963.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 896.03. The company has a market capitalization of £732.19 million and a PE ratio of -681.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

