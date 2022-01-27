Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $25.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Several research firms recently commented on MQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Marqeta stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.49. 266,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,134. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

