Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $10.73. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 40,259 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

