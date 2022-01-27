Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MMC traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.52. 78,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,490. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

