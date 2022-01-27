Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.24 Billion Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,399,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,545 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,240,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

