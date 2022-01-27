McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17-$3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

