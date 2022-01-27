McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.31 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $9.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $249.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.07. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

