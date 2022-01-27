McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $276.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $248.74. 5,197,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,160. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

