MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$18.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.03. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.22 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

