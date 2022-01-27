MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$18.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.25.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.03. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.22 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
