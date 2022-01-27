Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes $221,000 Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,291,000 after acquiring an additional 83,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,683,000 after buying an additional 220,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $69.07 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.