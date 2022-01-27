Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

