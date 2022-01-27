Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 287 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.76. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.