Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 730 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

