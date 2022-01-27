Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend by 32.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

