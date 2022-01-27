Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $294.35

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.35, but opened at $300.97. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $300.97, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

MLAB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

