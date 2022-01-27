Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $294.35

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.35, but opened at $300.97. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $300.97, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.36 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.47.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

