Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Meta Materials worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,978,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 174,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.02, for a total value of 702,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

MMAT stock opened at 1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of 1.55 and a 52-week high of 21.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.89.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

