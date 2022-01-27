Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $400.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.00.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $294.63 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $253.50 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.29 and a 200-day moving average of $343.03. The firm has a market cap of $819.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.