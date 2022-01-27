Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Shares of FB opened at $294.63 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $253.50 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $819.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.29 and a 200-day moving average of $343.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

