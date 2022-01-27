Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

