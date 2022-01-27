Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Methanex by 374.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 376,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 154.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.