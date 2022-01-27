Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Methanex stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

