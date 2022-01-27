Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.57.

Get Metro alerts:

MTRAF opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.