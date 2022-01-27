MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MFA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

