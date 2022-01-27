MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $0.64. MICT shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 683,502 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MICT by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MICT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of MICT by 1,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 590,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

