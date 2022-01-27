Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Acquires 9,135 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,179.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 33,229 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $137,568.06.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 42,069 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $185,103.60.

On Monday, December 27th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,110 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $8,967.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,537 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $57,261.51.

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,750.00.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

