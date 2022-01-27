MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.05

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and traded as low as $47.18. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for MinebeaMitsumi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MinebeaMitsumi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.