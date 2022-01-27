Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 16,324 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of News worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of News by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,121,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

