Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Ryder System worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

NYSE R opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

