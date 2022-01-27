Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

