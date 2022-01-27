Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,054 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

